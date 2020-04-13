CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Bengals Chaplain Survives COVID-19

Bengals team chaplain Lamoris Crawford has survived COVID-19 that is some great news to hear on this rainy Monday.  Crawford contracted the highly deadly virus in mid-March causing him to make several trips to the hospital.

Crawford initially tested negative for COVID-19 and strep throat.  It wasn’t until later that he received a positive test result for the disease.

Crawford has been the team chaplain for seven seasons.  He’s baptized players including AJ Green and Giovanni Bernard in addition to officiating marriages for several players weddings.  His closeness with the team shows as he co-hosts a bible study with Andy and JJ Dalton.

 

Source FOX19

 

Scarface - Madd Hatta Morning Show Interview

List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated April 4th)

24 photos Launch gallery

List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated April 4th)

Continue reading List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated April 4th)

List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated April 4th)

As the days go by, more and more public figures are testing positive caught with the deadly coronavirus. Singer Pink announced Friday evening that she and her son tested positive for COVID-19. They are among many others who tested positive this week. See the gallery below for the latest. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to come out with the Coronavirus. Since then many celebrities and sports figures have tested positive for COVID-19. Rapper Slim Thug took to Instagram to reveal he has tested positive for COVID-19. The news comes hours after African saxophonist Manu Dibango died of the CoronaVirus COVID-19 on March 24th. See the full list below. Related:  Your Census Report is NOT Tied to The Possible Stimulus Package      

 

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

 

The Latest:

Bengals Chaplain Survives COVID-19  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
The Abstract Is Back: Q-Tip Teases 3 New…
 9 hours ago
04.13.20
Rick Kirkham Recalls How ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic…
 9 hours ago
04.13.20
8 items
Celebrity Kids Came Through With The Easter Fashion
 9 hours ago
04.13.20
Dumb & Dumber: Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott, Zeke…
 1 day ago
04.13.20
Photos
Close