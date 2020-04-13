CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother, Jackie, Dies After Battle With COVID-19

Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves

Source: Hannah Foslien / Getty

COVID-19 struck the basketball world one month ago today and now, it has tragically affected one of the league’s best young players. Minnesota Timberwolves’ center Karl-Anthony Towns‘ mother, Jacqueline Towns has passed away.

Jacqueline was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late March and was placed in a medically induced coma. The NBA star urged fans as well as the community as a whole to take the virus seriously and pray for his mother.

The Timberwolves released a statement on Monday, announcing Jacqueline’s transition.

Karl-Anthony’s father, Karl Towns was also diagnosed with COVID-19 but has recovered from the virus. Thoughts and prayers to the Towns family.

RELATED: John Calipari Provides Update On Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother’s Battle With Coronavirus

Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother, Jackie, Dies After Battle With COVID-19  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
The Abstract Is Back: Q-Tip Teases 3 New…
 6 hours ago
04.13.20
Rick Kirkham Recalls How ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic…
 6 hours ago
04.13.20
8 items
Celebrity Kids Came Through With The Easter Fashion
 6 hours ago
04.13.20
Dumb & Dumber: Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott, Zeke…
 1 day ago
04.13.20
Photos
Close