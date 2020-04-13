According to NB4i, Columbus Police received three calls reporting two separate parties Saturday night.
CPD responded an AirB&B on the 1200 block of Oakwood Avenue because of loud music. The renters told officers that only a few people would be coming over after being reminded about the stay at home order. Officers were called back to the rental home about 30 minutes later to find a crowd of more than 30 people inside and outside the home. While officers were dispersing the group another call came in about another large gathering at another AirB&B on the 500 block of Jackson Street.
Upon arrival, a man told police that there were about 60 people inside the home. Police said that when they knocked on the door the lights inside the home were shut off and the blinds were closed. Soon after announcing themselves, a loaded handgun was thrown from a second-floor window landing in the yard. Police looked through a small window on the front door and saw several people with guns leaving the home out the back doors. Neighbors reported seeing several guns being loaded into a SUV in the back of the home.
Police were able to detain several people that were attempting to flee. One man was charged with a concealed weapon violation. Three guns were recovered, two of them were stolen.
Columbus Police Department Shut Down Two Parties Despite Stay at Home Order was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com