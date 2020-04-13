Q-Tip may have just hit the half-century mark last Friday (April 10), but that doesn’t mean that he’s intending on slowing down. The Queens representative shared with his fans that he’s got three albums in the tuck and hopes to get them out in due time.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Abstract Poetic showed off some of his bass guitar chops while expressing gratitude to friends and fans for the 50th birthday wishes. With the strong groove displayed in the short video, the A Tribe Called Quest frontman shared a message of hope and urged safety as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic.

“I pray u an ur loved ones are good n healthy,” read the superimposed text in the video.

It continued with, “Thank u for all the bday love…but I have something to share w…3 ALBUMS…Algorhythms, Riot Diaries, and…The Last Zulu. Thank u god willing I will get with u soon.”

The Last Zulu was first teased around eight years ago for a release on Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music imprint and there have been a few updates offered by Q-Tip over that span of time. In 2018, Q-Tip shared in a tweet that the working title of the album was The Last Zulu aka The Riot Diary, so it appears that he’s sitting on a vault of music from a variety of sessions related to the long-awaited project.

A date for release was not given but we can hope that Q-Tip decides to let some joints go for the culture. Q-Tip’s last project was 2013’s The Abstract and The Dragon mixtape alongside Busta Rhymes.

Check out the video message below.

—

Photo: Getty

The Abstract Is Back: Q-Tip Teases 3 New Albums was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: D.L. Chandler Posted 2 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: