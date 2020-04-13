Written By: C. Chika

1. Check Your Balance: First Stimulus Checks Arrive

What You Need To Know:

The IRS tweeted out Saturday that the first of the stimulus checks were deposited directly into bank accounts.

2. Joe Biden Won Alaska’s Mail-In Primary

What You Need To Know:

There was a primary Saturday in Alaska. Vice President Joe Biden won the mail-in vote election.

3. Coronavirus Update: CDC Study Finds Virus Can Travel 13 Feet As Cases Hit Half A Million In U.S.

What You Need To Know:

The Centers For Disease Control has released new information in relation to social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

4. Democrats Stop Senate Stimulus Bill — Want More Money For Hospitals And Locals

What You Need To Know:

Donald Trump repeated his opposition to the Democrats’ bid to add money for hospitals and localities to his administration’s latest $250 billion stimulus plan. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi referred to a Thursday effort as a “stunt.”

5. Diddy’s “Black America & Coronavirus” Town Hall

What You Need To Know:

With the theme, “No one will save us, but us,” music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs recently hosted a virtual town hall.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 13, 2020: Stimulus Payments Begin — Biden Wins Alaska — Coronavirus Update was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: