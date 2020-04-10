NeNe Leakes Wants Tamar Braxton To Have A Peach On The Next Season of RHOA

Nene Leakes is stirring the pot with more and more drama leading up to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion. Over the weeks, she’s been very vocal about the other girls “ganging” on her and wanting to replace some of them with her friends like Kim Zolciak and Phaedra Parks.

On Nene’s “Conversations & Cocktails” Instagram live, she hosted a conversation with the singer, Tamar Braxton and they shared a lot of thoughts and ideas about not only the cast of the reality show but their lives, careers, and future endeavors.

Nene has recently called her castmates boring and mentioning that she loves the possibility of Braxton joining the show.

“You know what I would do? I would take a peach from somebody that’s holding one that don’t need to hold one, that’s super boring, give it to somebody else, and mix it up… And half of the girls will be gone because they’re so boring chile. I think Tamar would be a great addition. She’s entertaining, so she’s not boring… She’s got a lot to say, she’s opinionated. I’d love to see her come. I’d welcome her with open arms. Come to me, Tamar!”

In the meantime, we will continue with the original cast and wait for the reunion coming soon.

