Rihanna’s Dad ‘Thought He Would Die‘ FromCoronavirus; Singer Sends Him Ventilator To Recover

Over the past few weeks, Rihanna’s become one of the biggest stars on the charitable frontlines fighting the coronavirus. Her Clara Lionel foundation donated $5 million to coronavirus relief as well as masks and ventilators and most recently she and Jay Z each made matching $1 million donations.

Now, unfortunately, COVID-19 is hitting close to home for the singer. Rih’s dad Ronald Fenty is on the mend after he says he had coronavirus. The Bajan patriarch told The Sun that he feared for his life when he got the diagnosis and heard from his celeb daughter daily.

“My daughter Robyn was checking in on me every day,’ he told The Sun. “I thought I was going to die to be honest. I have to say, ‘I love you so much, Robyn.’ She did so much for me. I appreciate everything she has done.”

Mr. Fenty also told the publication that Rih purchased him a ventilator and sent it to him in Barbados but luckily he didn’t have to use it. His symptoms included heavy fevers and he spent 14 days in insolation at the island’s Paragon Isolation Center.

“I got a fever up inside of my nose. I had a fever across my lips. It was just a lot of fever,” he told The Sun. ‘I feared the worst.”

He’s now imploring people to stay home and social distance; “I want everybody to stay home,” said Mr. Fenty.

Barbados’ coronavirus cases are far less than the United States’, The Sun reports that to date only THREE people have died. In the U.S. the death toll is at 16,000. In New York alone, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that 799 New Yorkers died of the virus this week, bringing the state’s cumulative death toll to 7,067.

We’re glad to hear that Mr. Fenty is on the mend and has a daughter like Rih by his side. The two haven’t always had the best relationship, back in her Chris Brown days her father (who has since gone to rehab) said he’d like his daughter to marry Breezy despite their domestic abuse. He also aired out her dirty laundry and fueled rumors about her and her friends. Most recently she sued him for allegedly trying to capitalize on her highly successful Fenty Brand.

Still, it’s nice to see that Rih can put bygones aside to care for her ailing dad. That’s a classy lady right there.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

