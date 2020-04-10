CLOSE
Philly Cops Tackle Man Off The Bus For Not Wearing A Mask [Video]

The good people of Philadelphia always are up to something, good or bad just know there is SOMETHING going on. In today’s news, there has been a video leaked online of a man trying to get on the bus but a gang of police officers had other plans. Now, the alleged reasoning was that the man was riding the bus with no mask on and is not essential personal.

As we all know during the epidemic we must take precautions to protect ourselves from the virus but did the man deserve to get roughed up like that?

