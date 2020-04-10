Rihanna’s dad, Ronald Fenty tested positive for COVID-19! Although he is on the mend he did reveal that his superstar daughter helped to take care of him.

Rihanna sent her ailing father a ventilator. He told The Sun, “My daughter Robyn was checking in on me every day. I thought I was going to die to be honest. I have to say, I love you so much, Robyn. She did so much for me. I appreciate everything she has done.” Mr. Fenty stressed the severity of the illness, saying, “I want everybody to stay home. This is a serious situation. More serious than people realize. Please stay home.”

According to BlackAmericaWeb, Rihanna also donated over $700,000 worth of ventilators in her home country. After spending 14 days in an isolation center, Ronald was declared virus-free and is now back in his Barbados home. Ronald is one of over 50 coronavirus cases in Barbados, with three deaths reported so far.

We’re glad he is feeling better. For more on the story, click here.

Rihanna’s Dad Tested Positive for COVID-19 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 6 hours ago

