While Tekashi 6ix9ine gets reacquainted with his freedom and becomes more familiar with life now that he has that scarlet letter “S” on his person (snitch), his once “rival” Trippie Redd keeps his non-tainted career going without a care in the world (or a price on his head).

For his latest visuals to “Yell Oh,” Trippie Redd goes the Gumby route and uses stop-action clay animation to entertain and give life to his Young Thug assisted cut. Interesting tidbit, Young Thug once called Tekashi 6ix9ine “perfect” on an IG post. Make of that what you will.

Back in real life, Ari Lennox lamps with her homegirls at a fancy salon before busting out some rump shaking moves for her clip to “BUSSIT.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Mozzy featuring Polo G and Lil Poppa, Asian Doll and King Von, and more.

TRIPPIE REDD FT. YOUNG THUG – “YELL OH”

ARI LENNOX – “BUSSIT”

ADAM CALHOUN – “KLONOPIN”

MOZZY FT. POLO G & LIL POPPA – “PRICETAG”

ASIAN DOLL & KING VON – “PULL UP”

REEBOCK FT. MANGO FOO – “ROCKY”

BIG MOOCHIE GRAPE – “EAT OR GET ATE”

Trippie Redd ft. Young Thug “Yell Oh,” Ari Lennox “BUSSIT” & More | Daily Visuals 4.9.20 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: O Posted 16 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: