Shuffle Along: Twitter Suspends Diamond & Silk’s Account For Coronavirus Misinformation

Looks like Twitter’s war on misinformation done claimed another Trump supporting account.

Just weeks after Donald Trump’s righthand news media goon, Rudy Giuliani had his account suspended for endangering public health with his opinions about the coronavirus, Trump’s favorite African-American Fox News duo, Diamond & Silk done found themselves next to “America’s Mayor” in the social media doghouse for the same exact reason.

According to Deadline, Twitter announced on Wednesday (April 8) that they had “locked” the “political commentators” account due to their “violation of our COVID-19 misinformation policy.” In other words, they were out there pumping bullsh*t advice that could’ve gotten more people killed.

But it was this one tweet on Wednesday that made Twitter take action and ban them until further notice.

“The only way we can become immune to the environment; we must be out in the environment. Quarantining people inside of their houses for extended periods will make people sick!”

It’s almost like they want people to die. And we don’t mean just Diamond and Silk, but those far-right conspiracy theorists who continue to make wild claims about herd immunity, miracle cures, and praying the virus away. Data is already showing that COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting African-American and Latino communities due to our work requirements as we can’t afford to abide by the “Stay-At-Home” orders, and then we have this kinda f*ckery to worry about?

While this was in fact the right move to make, we wonder when Twitter will officially suspend the misinformation king who resides in the White House that slaves built? He more than anyone deserves to be silenced for not just his lies, but hate speech, racism, and xenophobia.

Just sayin.’

