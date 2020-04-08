CLOSE
Coronavirus
Ohio Restaurants Now Allowed to Sell Alcohol For Takeout or Delivery

 

Food City wholesale food distribution center in Moscow amid coronavirus pandemic

Governor Mike DeWine announced during his daily press conference that restaurants will now be able to sell alcohol for take out or delivery in the state of Ohio.

According to DeWine, the Ohio Liquor Control Commission passed an emergency rule to allow establishments with an existing liquor permit to sell and deliver alcohol, including high-proof liquor in limited quantity.

The new rule put into place by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission will stay in effect for up to 120 days, unless changed by the commission.  The rule states customers can buy two prepackaged drinks per takeout or delivery meal.  All drinks must be closed when purchased and remain closed during transport to comply with the open container law in Ohio.  Ohio breweries can now sell beer and wine that aren’t their own without the purchase of food.

 

 

 

 

