Highsolation: These Classic Stoner Flicks Are The Only Things That’ll Get You Through Quarantine

Over the years, we’ve seen marijuana go from being a criminal offense to one of the most lucrative legal industries America has seen in a long time. Just 11 years ago, no state in the US had legalized marijuana for recreational purposes. Now marijuana is legal for recreational purposes in 33 states!

Reports also show that with the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, marijuana sales have dramatically spiked. US News:

Sales in Colorado, Oregon, California, Washington state and Nevada spiked this week, with the size of the average order also up, according to data by cannabis analytics company Headset. Plus, several cities around the country have dubbed dispensaries “essential businesses” during coronavirus-related business shutdowns, meaning the storefronts can stay open.

It also just so happens to be Cannabis Awareness Month. And what better way to celebrate isolation, quarantining, and weed month than to binge on some of the best Stoner content the streaming services have to offer? We’ve put together a list just for you.

Sorry To Bother You (HULU)

In an alternate reality of present-day Oakland, Calif., telemarketer Cassius Green finds himself in a macabre universe after he discovers a magical key that leads to material glory. As Green’s career begins to take off, his friends and co-workers organize a protest against corporate oppression. Cassius soon falls under the spell of Steve Lift, a cocaine-snorting CEO who offers him a salary beyond his wildest dreams.

Super High Me (Documentary) (Amazon Prime)

Comic Doug Benson conducts an experiment in which he abstains from marijuana use for 30 days, then smokes it continually for 30 more.

Masterminds (Netflix)

When David Ghanatt is convinced by his work crush, Kelly Campbell and her accomplices to join in a far-fetched plan to rob a bank vault, David soon throws everything on the line for love, money, and a life of excitement.

Half Baked (HULU)

When a member of their crew gets arrested for killing a New York City police horse by feeding it junk food, three slackin’ stoners are forced to get off their butts and raise bail by selling pot stolen from a pharmaceutical lab. It’s a risky plan but, hey, these are stand-up guys who would do anything to help out a friend in need.

Springbreakers (Netflix)

College students Candy (Vanessa Hudgens), Faith (Selena Gomez), Brit (Ashley Benson) and Cotty (Rachel Korine) are short of the cash they need for a spring-break trip, so they rob a diner and head down to Florida. However, the police soon break up the party and arrest them. The curvaceous quartet are unexpectedly bailed out by a drug dealer and aspiring rap artist named Alien (James Franco). Soon after, three of the four gal pals decide to join Alien in a life of crime.

Wet Hot American Summer (Netflix)

Set on the last day of camp, in the hot summer of 1981, “Wet Hot American Summer” follows a group of counselors who are each trying to complete their unfinished business before the day ends. The entire summer of pent-up sexual frustrations, unresolved post-traumatic stress, pending separations and of course, the talent show, all weigh heavily on the minds and groins of counselors and campers alike.

The Big Lebowski (HULU)

Jeff `The Dude’ Leboswki is mistaken for Jeffrey Lebowski, who is The Big Lebowski. Which explains why he’s roughed up and has his precious rug peed on. In search of recompense, The Dude tracks down his namesake, who offers him a job. His wife has been kidnapped and he needs a reliable bagman. Aided and hindered by his pals Walter Sobchak, a Vietnam vet, and Donny, master of stupidity.

Soul Plane (Amazon Prime)

Following a ridiculously awful flight that leads to his pet’s death, Nashawn Wade (Kevin Hart) files a lawsuit against the airline, and wins a multimillion-dollar settlement. Determined to create a better flying experience, Nashawn starts his own airline, one that caters to an African-American clientele. Going into business with a tricked-out plane piloted by the smooth Capt. Mack (Snoop “Doggy” Dogg), the airline hits a snag when it has to deal with the family of Elvis Hunkee (Tom Arnold).

Don’t Be A Menace To South Central (HULU)

Innocent young black man Ashtray (Shawn Wayans) is forced to move into a tough Los Angeles slum with his family, including his oddly streetwise, pot-smoking grandma (Helen Martin). Before long, Ashtray’s nuclear-armed gangster cousin Loc Dog (Marlon Wayans) introduces him to a bizarrely comic crime underworld. Luckily, Ashtray falls for urban poet Dashiki (Tracey Cherelle Jones), and she convinces him to go straight — but he must deal with her manic ex-boyfriend Toothpick (Darrel Heath

