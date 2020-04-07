Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons has been bored out of his mind just like the rest of us. Since the NBA season being practically cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic athletes have been finding ways to pass time.

Simmons, is a big gamer and streamed live while playing Call Of Duty. During the live stream he read a comment from a fan and it was about bringing Phoenix Suns All Star Devin Booker to Philly. The fresh prince of Philly sounded like he totally agreed with the fan and has all of us at the edge of our seats. Does this mean their can be a possible Big 3 in Philly?? Simmons, Embiid & Devin Booker.

We love the ring to that!

Related: Happy Birthday, Joel Embiid! Here Are 26 Times Jojo Trolled Us

Ben Simmons Recruiting Devin Booker To Sign With The Sixers was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

Written By: Weso Posted 8 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: