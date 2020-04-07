Cincinnati: A 2nd Firefighter Affected By Covid-19

Cincinnati let us pray for this second Fire Fighter who has been affected bwith the Coronavirus.
VIa Fox19
The first confirmed case in the department came Saturday. Alter says both individuals are doing well and are recovering. He adds they could return to duty “within the next week or so.” The firehouses where the individuals were assigned have been deep cleaned, Alter says, and others that were potentially exposed are self-quarantining and self-monitoring for symptoms.
