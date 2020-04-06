After a year of dating, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are engaged!
The rapper/philanthropist and The Real co-host had a quarantine date night back on March 27 where Jeezy maybe quizzed Jeannie on what he got for being trapper of the year four times in a row and then dropped down on one knee.
The 42-year-old artist had originally planned to propose to the 41-year-old Mai sometime in April during a planned trip to Vietnam but due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, he decided to surprise her at his Los Angeles home.
PEOPLE first broke the news.
The two began dating in November 2018 but didn’t become public until last August, when they walked the red carpet at a Street Dramz gala. Since then, we’ve seen Sno evolve from how we first met him in 2005 and over the weekend, we saw him pop-locking to one of his new songs with Shawty Redd on TikTok.
Congrats to Jeezy and the future Jeannie Mai Jenkins!
RELATED: Jeezy Surprises Girlfriend Jeannie Mai With Star Studded Birthday Party [Video]
RELATED: Jeannie Mai Fawns Over Her Boo Jeezy, Talks Their Romantic 8-Hour First Date [VIDEO]
Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Engaged To Be Married!
Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Engaged To Be Married!
1.1 of 15
2.2 of 15
3.3 of 15
4.4 of 15
5.5 of 15
6.6 of 15
7.7 of 15
8.8 of 15
9.9 of 15
10.10 of 15
11.11 of 15
12.12 of 15
13.13 of 15
14.14 of 15
15.15 of 15
The Latest:
- And Then What: Jeezy, Jeannie Mai Are Engaged
- Cincinnati: 2 People Found Shot On I-71
- Porsha Invites Women To Break The Stigma Of Having A Miscarriage
- Young Thug Says He Has Lost $5 Million Due To Pandemic
- Jeezy Calls Out Trump For Being Ego Driven In Crisis
- Yaya Mayweather Arrested For Stabbing During Fight Over NBA Youngboy
- Cardi B Donates 20,000 Vegan Meal Supplements To NYC Medical Staff
- Cincinnati: Church Goer Claims “The Blood of Jesus” Protects Her from Coronoavirus
- Over-the-Rhine Coronavirus Party Video Goes Viral
- Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing NBA Youngboy’s Baby Mama
And Then What: Jeezy, Jeannie Mai Are Engaged was originally published on theboxhouston.com