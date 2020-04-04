G-Eazy ft. Tory Lanez & Tyga “Still Be Friends,” Young M.A “Foreign” & More | Daily Visuals 4.3.20

G-Eazy had social media in a frenzy when it looked like he and Megan Thee Stallion were the new celebrity couple out in these streets. After both Eazy and The Stallion both confirmed they were just friends, it looks like G won’t be having a problem finding someone else to cuddle up with.

Linking up with Tory Lanez and Tyga in his visuals to “Still Be Friends,” Eazy and company find themselves in a mansion filled with thick and half-naked women who all seem to be vying for the attention of these artists. Megan Thee Stallion still blows all these women out the box. Just sayin.’

Young M.A meanwhile take a trip from BK to LA to kick it under the bridge for a minute in her clip to “Foreign.” You’d think she’d leave the states for a visual with that title.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from 3oh Black, Slim 400, Audio Push featuring Eric Bellinger, and more.

G-EAZY FT. TORY LANEZ – “STILL BE FRIENDS”

YOUNG M.A – “FOREIGN”

SLIM 400 – “WHO HATE’N”

AUDIO PUSH FT. ERIC BELLINGER – “RIGHT AWAY”

KOLLISION – “WALKIN”

KSI FT. LIL PUMP & SMOKEPURPP – “POPPIN”

SLEEPY HALLOW – “DEEP END FREESTYLE”

3OH BLACK – “DRIVE THE BOAT”

