CORONAVIRUS: Walmart To Start Restricting Customers, Selling Certain Items at Their Stores

Walmart is starting to make some adjustments as COVID-19 continues to spread all over the U.S.

The popular retail chain will now only allow FIVE customers at a time per “1,000 square feet of store space” starting on Apr. 4.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Once the store reaches capacity, customers will be asked to stand in lines outside of the store at a social distance of six feet apart. As one customer exits the store, associates will allow one more customer inside.

There are also going to be some stores selling “only essential items”

