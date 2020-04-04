Playboi Carti Busted With Guns, Xanax, Codeine And Oxy

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Playboi Carti was cruising in his Lamborghini in Clayton County, GA and was pulled over for having expired tags.

But that was only the beginning of his troubles on Thursday night as he was later arrested by the county sheriff’s “elite COBRA strike force” on drugs and gun charges.

Deputies, under the leadership of Victor Hill, pulled the “Magnolia” rapper over and found guns and a variety of drugs, according to a news release issued by the Clayton County Sheriff’s office.

The report says that Playboi Carti had in his possession 12 bags of marijuana, three guns, Xanax, codeine and oxycodone.

When pulled over, he did give his real name, Jordan Carter. Later on the authorities made the connection that he was actually an established rapper after he was taken into custody.

Playboi Carti and another gentleman, Jaylon Tucker are now facing the wall at Georgia’s toughest paramilitary jail known as the Hill-ton.”

According to AJC.com, Playboi Carti was officially charged “with marijuana possession, improperly passing an emergency vehicle and not displaying an updated decal on his license plate.”

His manager said he has been released from jail.

No word as to if he returned to his Buckhead home, where he lives with his girlfriend, Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

Source

