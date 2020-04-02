Kandi Burruss Shades Her ‘RHOA’ Co-Stars For Wearing Fillers & Filters In Their #NoMakeup Challenge

Kandi Burruss may have dark circles under her eyes but she had no problem going bare face on social media to participate in her Real Housewives Of Atlanta co-star Eva Marcille’s #nomakeup challenge. And called her castmates out for wearing lash extensions, fillers and filters in their photos.

“My #RHOA girls doin #NoMakeup challenges with lash extensions, fillers, & filters. I’m gonna keep it wit y’all. I’m lookin tired AF with these dark circles, no makeup, no lashes, hair ain’t done, nails f*cked up… This quarantine bs ain’t for me. Teaching school, cleaning, & cooking all day… I can’t take it!!!! This can’t be life,” she wrote.

Like all the other mothers currently home schooling their children, Kandi is balancing motherhood and running her businesses from home. And sis doesn’t have time to get all dolled up everyday.

As for her co-stars, who aren’t being as forthcoming about their “bare face,” it seems like Kandi doesn’t mind participating but would like people to be truthful.

Clearly Eva is wearing false lashes. But it looks like Cynthia and Nene followed the rules.

Eva stopped by Cynthia’s post to thank Cynthia for participating and explain whey she started the challenge.

“Thank you so much for excepting this challenge. You are beautiful both inside and out. And I have absolutely no issue with make up or additives at all. However I would like to teach other women especially younger women and that their beauty lies within in with or without make up they are phenomenal.”

NeNe gladly accepted Eva’s challenge and threw one back at her. “If you know me, you know I’ve ALWAYS been a skin girl @evamarcille Next time, let’s show our bodies.”

Seeing how Eva just had a baby, it seems like a lame low blow, but it’s NeNe we’re talking about. She said Kenya looked like she ate a buffalo and called Porsha fat days after she gave birth.

How about we end it here? Thanks.

Kandi Burruss Shades Her 'RHOA' Co-Stars For Wearing Fillers & Filters In Their #NoMakeup Challenge

Posted 16 hours ago

