Cincinnati: Woman Killed In Forest Park!

Let us pray for the family of a woman that was killed in Forest Park.
Via FOX19
Officers responded to a report of shots fired inside a residence in the 1100 block of Geneva Road about 2 a.m.
A man called 911 and told a dispatcher someone was at his door wanting help from a car accident and then what sounds like three gunshots rang out, according to a recording of the call released to FOX19 NOW.
“Oh, no. Where’s my wife? Where’s my wife?” the man said. “I hope they didn’t shoot my wife!”
Seconds later, he told the dispatcher: “They got my wife! They got my wife!” The woman was identified as 50-year-old Leslie Lawson. Lt. Adam Pape told Fox 19, “The whole thing is obviously sketchy where someone just shows up at 2 a.m. and just shoots and kills the homeowner. We are looking into that. That is typically not a random act,”
The suspect remains at large homicide investigation is underway.
