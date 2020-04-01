Why Are Celebrity Men So Pressed About What Black Women Do With Our Hair?

Source: Dominik Bindl/ Jim Spellman / Getty

Why can’t men stay out of women’s business? No, seriously. Between Meek Mill and his protest of lace fronts, Stevie J’s unwanted opinion about the hair and makeup on Love & Hip Hop Miami and now Snoop Dogg’s uninvited and unnecessary comment on Ari Lennox’s hair, we really are dying to know why they are so damn pressed about what we do with our hair.

In case you missed it, Snoop Dogg (yup, the same Snoop Dogg who just appeared on Jada Pinkett’s Red Table Talk to apologize for his self-hating verbal lashing against Gayle King) decided to comment on Ari Lennox’s Instagram live video with an offensive comment.

“Grow your own hair what happened to those days,” he wrote with a shrug emoji. In the great words of Councilman Tate,

Anyone going to tell the Gin and Juice rapper, who has a long and well-documented history of disrespecting women, that Ari Lennox has a full head of natural hair?! Like beautiful, lengthy, thick, curly hair that she wears 99% of the time. That she is known for her soulful music and wearing her hair the way it naturally grows from her scalp? That she inspires many women to rock their kinky curly fro…

Sigh.

It seems like not a day goes without some “king,” finding a way to insult his Black queen.

This isn’t the first time Ari’s had to defend herself against the pompous remarks of unattractive men. Remember when that Twitter user (who shall forever remain nameless), tweeted,

“Ari Lennox and Teyana Taylor’s ability to have dangerously high sex appeal while simultaneously looking like rottweilers will always amaze me.”

Ari’s response,

“I’m not with it, how people hate Black people so much. How Black people can sit up here and say, ‘It’s not my problem’ or ‘She does look like a Rottweiler.’ That’s fine. And you want to talk about how people are so sensitive, they want to cancel freedom of speech. Why is that your speech? Why are you so comfortable tearing down Black women and no other race?”

Let’s put aside the fact that many Black women wear wigs and weaves as protective styles, there is this belief that Black women don’t have healthy hair –long or short– under our extensions or that we don’t embrace our real hair enough. Ari Lennox dedicated her whole album Shea Butter Babies to the natural hair movement.

These rappers and last season lotharios love to pretend to be advocates for Black women, as long as said Black woman fits into their ideal of beauty and respectability standards. And let’s pretend for a moment like certain entertainers would even mess with a woman who looks like Ari Lennox, wig or no wig.

Celebrity Black men pick and choose who they want to respect and which feminist movement they want to be an ally for. If they were really about the empowerment of Black women, they would refrain from making comments about how we wear our hair. Periodt.

This is exactly why we didn’t want Jada to give Snoop a platform to apologize when he clearly didn’t learn his lesson about disrespecting Black women.

