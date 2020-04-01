OHIO: Kroger Offers Hero Bonus For Employees!!!

Kroger is taking extra steps to make sure their employees are compensated during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Via: Fox19

The Kroger Company has announced that all hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates will be rewarded with a “Hero Bonus” for working during the coronavirus pandemic. According to a release by Kroger, the $2 premium will be given to all associates as an addition to their standard base rate of pay, and will be applied to hours worked between March 29 through April 18.