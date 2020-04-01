WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 1, 2020: Black People Count — Zoom Privacy Concerns — Coronavirus Testing Denied

1. Coronavirus Update: Medical Equipment And Protective Gear Held In Limbo As Hard-Hit Hospitals Seek Help

Those on the front line of the battle against coronavirus continue to plead for protective masks, gowns and ventilators from state and government leaders.

2. Senator McConnell: Impeachment “Diverted Attention” From Coronavirus

Senator Mitch McConnell is calling the impeachment hearing of Donald Trump as the reason for the slow response to the coronavirus.

3. Coronavirus Chronicles: Black Woman On Life Support After Denied Coronavirus Test

A black woman in New York is on life support after being denied the coronavirus test. Rana Zoe Mungin is a social studies teacher at the Ascend Academy in Brooklyn.

4. During the Coronavirus Pandemic, Leading Democrats Ask Health Secretary To Make Sure Black People Count

Leading Democrats, including Congresswoman Ayana Pressley and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have called upon the Secretary of Health for coronavirus data as it relates to people of color.

5. Who’s Zooming Who?

As social or physical distancing and quarantining ramped up during the age of the coronavirus, so did the use of methods to stay connected with family, friends, and business associates.

