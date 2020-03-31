Coronavirus Cancels Prom!!

Senior year is special for every high school student. Whether looking forward to prom, graduation or simply not having to come back again, senior year is a huge milestone for us all.

Unfortunately for the Class of 2020, the viral pandemic that has swept the world has thrown a major wrench in the program. The coronavirus has truly changed the way schools function on a day-to-day basis.

Many Spring events have already been cancelled due to the virus and its looking like graduation and even prom may also be added to that list. At the time of year when high school seniors are creating their final memories with family and friends, the class of 2020 isn’t sure what to make of it.

“It’s so complicated and confusing and the world isn’t fair,” said Pickerington Central High School senior Ashleigh Gilligan. “Everyone else got to experience their senior year.”

Governor Mike DeWine ordered all Ohio schools to be closed for 3 weeks initially. That order has now been extended through May 1st because of COVID-19 and unfortunately, it is unclear if it may need to be longer than that.

“It’s definitely been a huge change because we’re staying inside,” Gilligan said. Quarantining has been very important in her household and she is trying to keep a positive outlook, even though her senior year is unlike any other. Pickerington Central’s prom has been canceled.

“I bought a prom dress,” she said. “I was going to go to my prom and my friends’ prom.”

Pickerington Local Schools informed NBC4 they are considering whether or not they will have an alternative prom option for students. Like all high schools in Ohio, I’m sure the conversation about prom and graduation is the same.

