How to Overcome FEAR!

The one enemy that we all have in common is FEAR. The ads the powerful emotion that is set toehold us back and stand in the way of us being GREAT. Its possible FEAR is what kept a lot of people form pursuing their dreams because they wanted to play it safe.
Some are fearful now of a virus we cannot see, COVID-19.
How do we overcome FEAR?
These tips I gathered from a book titled FEAR Kills
1. Challenge your fears anyway. 2. Focus on other things besides what you’re afraid of. 3. Practice meditation. 4. Try to think about the positives of facing down your fears. 5. Forgive yourself. 6. Express gratitude.
Give those a try when you feel the feeling of fear creeping up on you!
Who Wore What on The Oscars Red Carpet
1. Billy Porter in Giles Deacon CoutureSource:WENN 1 of 13
2. Charlize Theron in DiorSource:Getty 2 of 13
3. Janelle Monae in Ralph LaurenSource:WENN 3 of 13
4. Kristen Wiig in ValentinoSource:Getty 4 of 13
5. Regina King in Atelier VersaceSource:WENN 5 of 13
6. Brad Pitt in BrioniSource:Getty 6 of 13
7. Spike LeeSource:Getty 7 of 13
8. Tamron Hall in Theia CoutureSource:WENN 8 of 13
9. Billie Ellish in ChanelSource:Getty 9 of 13
10. Maya Rudolph in ValentinoSource:WENN 10 of 13
11. Cynthia Erivo in VersaceSource:WENN 11 of 13
12. Sandra Oh in Elie SaabSource:WENN 12 of 13
13. Blac Chyna in Dona MatoshiSource:WENN 13 of 13
