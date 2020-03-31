CLOSE
Two Cincinnati Police Officers Test Positive for COVID-19

The Coronavirus outbreak is leaving its mark on Cincinnati Police.

WCPO reports that City officials say a second officer tested positive for COVID-19, Monday, and is in self-quarantine at home. Test results are pending on a third officer, who has shown Coronavirus symptoms

All three officers worked out of district three, which was cleaned and sanitized after the first officer tested positive for this past weekend.

