Governor Mike DeWine is Keeping Ohio Schools Closed Thru May 1st

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered all of the state’s grade schools K-12 to remain closed until May 1 due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Schools were originally only closed through April 3rd for a three week period.

As of March 30th’s press conference, there were 1,933 people in Ohio with confirmed cases of COVID-19. A total of 39 deaths and 475 people currently hospitalized. Governor DeWine said that he will asses the situation as to when or if students will return to their schools close to May 1st.

Ohioans are also on a stay home order that is due to expire on April 6th unless extended by Governor DeWine.

