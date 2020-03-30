Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered all of the state’s grade schools K-12 to remain closed until May 1 due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Schools were originally only closed through April 3rd for a three week period.
As of March 30th’s press conference, there were 1,933 people in Ohio with confirmed cases of COVID-19. A total of 39 deaths and 475 people currently hospitalized. Governor DeWine said that he will asses the situation as to when or if students will return to their schools close to May 1st.
Ohioans are also on a stay home order that is due to expire on April 6th unless extended by Governor DeWine.
RELATED STORY: COVID-19: Get Help with Transportation, Child Care, Shelter, Educational Aids and More in Central Ohio
RELATED STORY: Places to Get Discounted or Free Food Around Central Ohio
Best Hand Sanitizers To Help Fight Off The Coronavirus
Best Hand Sanitizers To Help Fight Off The Coronavirus
1. Purell1 of 4
2. Germ-x2 of 4
3. Hempz3 of 4
4. Babyganics4 of 4
The Latest:
- Governor Mike DeWine is Keeping Ohio Schools Closed Thru May 1st
- Cincinnati: Man Found Shot To Death In The Westwood!
- Coronavirus Cases in Ohio rise to 1600
- R. Kelly Tells Judge It’s Not Illegal To Spread Herpes
- Chris Brown Hides From Fan Trying to Break Into His L.A. Home
- Diddy Calls Out Trump In Plea To Help Healthcare Workers
- Casanova Asks For Prayers After Laughing At Coronavirus
- Cincinnati Police Officer in District 3 is the latest confirmed Covid-19 patient
- Doctor who spoke up for hospital staff is fired
- FDA Approved COVID-19 Tests to Deliver Positive Results in 5 minutes
Governor Mike DeWine is Keeping Ohio Schools Closed Thru May 1st was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com