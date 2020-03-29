CLOSE
Doctor who spoke up for hospital staff is fired

Ming Lin a 17 year veteran at Bellingham Washington’s Peace-Health St. Joseph Medical Center has been fired for what he called voicing public concerns over a lack of protective measures against the coronavirus at the hospital.

Lin was fired Friday at the start of his shift finding out his shift was covered and after a phone call to his supervisor finding out he had been fired.

Lin stated his job was threatened after making several post on his Facebook account about the lack of protection his staff received against the covid-19.

Lin wrote the Peace Health St. Joseph refused to screen the patients outside the hospital and piled them up in the waiting area where the virus can quickly spread.

Lin said he has the support of the community and health care workers.

 

Well, this Coronavirus is spreading by the second. As the days go by, more and more public figures are diagnosed with the potentially deadly virus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to come out with the Coronavirus. Chet Hanks, son of Tom & Rita came out to social media shortly after the announcement of his parents to give their fans an update on his family's health. Chet assures us that his parents are in high spirits and are doing just fine. Following the Hanks news was the NBA suspending the season indefinitely due to two players on the Utah Jazz getting the Coronavirus. Here is the official list of celebs that currently have the Coronavirus. Stay safe out here people!   Related:  Your Census Report is NOT Tied to The Possible Stimulus Package      

 

