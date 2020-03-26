CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Employee at Ohio Kroger Tests Positive for Coronavirus

COVID-19 outbreak in Bloomington, USA

Source: Barcroft Media / Getty

According to WBNS, an employee at the Kroger store located at 745 Morse Road has tested positive for COVID-19.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Kroger issued the following statement:

We’ve been informed by an associate at our Morse Road store that they were tested positive for COVID-19. We are supporting them and wish them all the best in their recovery. Upon learning of this case, we followed all sanitation and cleaning procedures as recommended by the CDC, communicated with and supported our store team. We will continue to follow guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC and other health organizations.

Kroger stated that the store has been cleaned and sanitized to fit CDC standards.  Kroger has also been pouring into the Columbus community by helping families in need by opening the doors to their food back.  For more information, click here.

RELATED STORY: Places to Get Discounted or Free Food Around Central Ohio During this COVID-19 Epidemic 

 

Scarface - Madd Hatta Morning Show Interview

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

20 photos Launch gallery

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

Continue reading Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

Well, this Coronavirus is spreading by the second. As the days go by, more and more public figures are diagnosed with the potentially deadly virus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to come out with the Coronavirus. Chet Hanks, son of Tom & Rita came out to social media shortly after the announcement of his parents to give their fans an update on his family's health. Chet assures us that his parents are in high spirits and are doing just fine. Following the Hanks news was the NBA suspending the season indefinitely due to two players on the Utah Jazz getting the Coronavirus. Here is the official list of celebs that currently have the Coronavirus. Stay safe out here people!   Related:  Your Census Report is NOT Tied to The Possible Stimulus Package    

 

The Latest:

 

Employee at Ohio Kroger Tests Positive for Coronavirus  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Stephon Marbury Is Preparing To Make Donation To…
 1 day ago
03.31.20
Lamar Jackson Is Reportedly Suing Amazon Over Unlicensed…
 1 day ago
03.31.20
Carmelo Anthony Shares The Story Of How LeBron…
 1 day ago
03.31.20
Florida Sheriff And His Wife Become Tik Tok…
 1 day ago
03.31.20
Photos
Close