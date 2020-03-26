Employee at Ohio Kroger Tests Positive for Coronavirus

According to WBNS, an employee at the Kroger store located at 745 Morse Road has tested positive for COVID-19.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Kroger issued the following statement:
We’ve been informed by an associate at our Morse Road store that they were tested positive for COVID-19. We are supporting them and wish them all the best in their recovery. Upon learning of this case, we followed all sanitation and cleaning procedures as recommended by the CDC, communicated with and supported our store team. We will continue to follow guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC and other health organizations.
Kroger stated that the store has been cleaned and sanitized to fit CDC standards. Kroger has also been pouring into the Columbus community by helping families in need by opening the doors to their food back. For more information, click here.
RELATED STORY: Places to Get Discounted or Free Food Around Central Ohio During this COVID-19 Epidemic
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
1. Scarface1 of 20
2. The Prince Of Wales Prince CharlesSource:Getty 2 of 20
3. African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-193 of 20
4. Kentucky Sen. Rand PaulSource:Getty 4 of 20
5.5 of 20
6. “Game of Thrones” star Kristofer Hivju6 of 20
7. “The Bachelor” star Colton Underwood7 of 20
8. “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-O” actor Daniel Dae Kim8 of 20
9. Harvey Weinstein9 of 20
10. Andy Choen10 of 20
11. Marcus Smart11 of 20
12. Sean Payton12 of 20
13. NBA Player Kevin Durant13 of 20
14. Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell14 of 20
15. Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina15 of 20
16. Rudy Gobert16 of 20
17. Emmanuel Mudiay17 of 20
18. Tom Hanks18 of 20
19. Rita Wilson19 of 20
20. Donovan Mitchell20 of 20
The Latest:
- Quarantine And Chill: Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Announces Stay-At-Home Film Series
- Dr. Ian Smith On The Importance Of Social Distancing + Which Foods Help Boost The Immune System [VIDEO]
- Headkrack’s Hip-Hop Spot: DJ Jazzy Jeff Suggests He Caught Coronavirus [VIDEO]
- The Lo Down: Fans Think B. Simone Manifested A Relationship With DaBaby [VIDEO]
- DJ Jazzy Jeff May Have the Coronavirus!
- Cincinnati: List Of Covid-19 Cases Broken Down By Zip Code
- Two Cincinnati Police Officers Test Positive for COVID-19
- WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 31, 2020: Dear Black People — Another Stimulus Plan? — Biden Faces Gaps
- Report: ESPN To Move Up Date Of Upcoming Michael Jordan Documentary To April 19
- Stephon Marbury Is Preparing To Make Donation To Fight COVID-19
Employee at Ohio Kroger Tests Positive for Coronavirus was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com