CORONAVIRUS: Ohio Could Reach Its Peak of 6,000-8,000 Cases Per Day In April

NEWS: MAR 26 Coronavirus in Ohio

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Ohio is making progress in its part to help “flatten the curve” when it comes to the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton gave the latest update on the projections of how high the amount of COVID-19 cases the state could reach if residents continue the practicing of staying at their homes and social distancing.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

In showing Ohio’s first projected coronavirus curve — which is based on limited data — Acton revealed that the state’s peak is currently slated to reach as many as 6,000-8,000 new cases per day in late April. While jarring, those numbers are preferable to the projections for the state had it not put social distancing measures in place, as that model shows Ohio would currently be peaking with as many as 40,000 new cases a day, a number that would have overwhelmed the state’s health resources.

The drastic reducing of cases is due to the practices and orders that were put in place by Gov. Mike DeWine, including the latest one involving the “stay-at-home” order that started early Tuesday morning.

Dr. Acton said that Ohioans are saving each others lives.

The current projections are keeping in place until further place as the curve should “ideally continue to flatted” to one that is even lower around late-April and early-May.

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WKYC 3News Cleveland

Video Courtesy of YouTube and WKYC 3News Cleveland

CORONAVIRUS: Ohio Could Reach Its Peak of 6,000-8,000 Cases Per Day In April  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

