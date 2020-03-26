26-Year Old Man Arrested For Licking Items Inside Of A Walmart

Following the news of a New Jersey man charged for a terroristic threat for going into a Wegmans coughing on the employees then saying he had COVID-19.

A Missouri man went into a local Walmart and started licking items off the shelf. White Male Cody Pfister posted the video onto Facebook where he is licking the items and screaming out “who’s scared of coronavirus?”

Well, you must not be scared of the virus Cody but hopefully your also not scared of jail time as well. Many people reported the video as soon as it was posted. In fact Missouri officials say that people from overseas even reported the disturbing video.

