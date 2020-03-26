Philadelphia Police Officer Threatens To Kill A Man For Gambling [Video]

Philadelphia police officer was caught on camera threatening a man for gambling outside. In the video it appears the police officer approaches a family on there front porch and tells them that he would “send them to the grave”.

Immediately the family is in shock that he has threatened them. No reports have been made regarding the status of the police officers job now that he is caught on video making threats to innocent people in Philadelphia.

Posted 3 hours ago

