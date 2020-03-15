CLOSE
Coronavirus
Ben Carson coughs into his hand at Coronavirus Press Conference

Neurosurgeon and head of the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Benjamin Carson coughed directly into his hand during a coronavirus press conference touching his face and placing  the hand on the podium prompting many a twitter post blasting him for not taking precautions.

The CDC suggest proper techniques in slowing the spread of the Covid-19 virus including washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Here is tips for the proper way to cough according to the CDC:

Cover your mouth & nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Put your used tissue in a waste basket.

Sneeze into your upper sleeve if you do not have a tissue handy.

 

 

[caption id="attachment_9899377" align="aligncenter" width="724"] Source: Emma Farrer / Getty[/caption] The one thing that we’ve all confirmed after the discovery and spread of the coronavirus? A lot of people don’t wash their hands. Either they don’t wash long enough or they don’t wash at all (just nasty). A teen, William Gibson, created a website called Wash Your Lyrics to “generate handwashing infographics based on your favorite song lyrics.” In a recent interview with Highsnobiety, the U.K. based 17-year-old is planning to become a full-stack developer, designer, and engineer. On Sunday, he shared the generator with a single tweet, “I made a little site in 24h that generates hand washing instructions accompanied by lyrics from a song of your choice instantly – check it out!” https://twitter.com/neoncloth/status/1236765463339831296 It didn’t take long before the site went viral with hundreds of thousands of submissions and more. “I just wanted a way to create these memes quickly,” Gibson told Highsnobiety. “At the moment COVID-19 is a huge topic with the recent outbreak, and the idea of washing your hands regularly is being rightfully pushed, so it’s also me partly wanting to make that more fun.” Per the CDC, the simplest way to help prevent the spread of infections include “frequent handwashing, staying home when sick, and covering coughs and sneezes”. At least now thanks to Gibson, they’ve got a bit of help in wondering what to think about for those 20-second periods. Plus, we’ve given you a few Houston based songs (and even one from Dallas) to help with the handwashing! RELATED: SXSW 2020 Canceled Amid Coronavirus COVID-19 Fears

 

 

