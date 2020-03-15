Neurosurgeon and head of the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Benjamin Carson coughed directly into his hand during a coronavirus press conference touching his face and placing the hand on the podium prompting many a twitter post blasting him for not taking precautions.
The CDC suggest proper techniques in slowing the spread of the Covid-19 virus including washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Here is tips for the proper way to cough according to the CDC:
Cover your mouth & nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
Put your used tissue in a waste basket.
Sneeze into your upper sleeve if you do not have a tissue handy.
Wash Your Lyrics: Peep The Meme Generator To Help You Out During The Coronavirus
Wash Your Lyrics: Peep The Meme Generator To Help You Out During The Coronavirus
1.1 of 14
2.2 of 14
3. Wash Your Hands To Still TippinSource:Radio One Digital 3 of 14
4. Wash Your Hands To Mo City DonSource:Radio One Digital 4 of 14
5. Wash Your Hands To June 27thSource:Radio One Digital 5 of 14
6. Wash Your Hands To International Players AnthemSource:Radio One Digital 6 of 14
7. Wash Your Hands To "Southside Da Realist"Source:Radio One Digital 7 of 14
8. Wash Your Hands To Barre BabySource:Radio One Digital 8 of 14
9. Wash Your Hands To Ball-N-ParlaySource:Radio One Digital 9 of 14
10. Wash Your Hands To Say My NameSource:Radio One Digital 10 of 14
11. Wash Your Hands To Back ThenSource:Radio One Digital 11 of 14
12. Wash Your Hands To Tops DropSource:Radio One Digital 12 of 14
13. Wash Your Hands To Wanna Be A BallerSource:Radio One Digital 13 of 14
14. Wash Your Hands To Big Ole FreakSource:Radio One Digital 14 of 14
Ben Carson coughs into his hand at Coronavirus Press Conference was originally published on rnbcincy.com