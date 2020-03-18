CLOSE
Coronavirus
Kevin Durant: Shares He Tested Positive For The Coronavirus!

Kevin Durant has opened up about testing positive for The Coronavirus.

KD, who hasn’t played a game this year as he recovers from his Achilles injury, confirmed the news with The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The NBA, as we all know by now, suspended its season last Wednesday after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. His teammate, Donovan Mitchell, has since also tested positive.

Durant told Charania that he is feeling fine and he offered an uplifting message to everyone as we all deal with the ramifications from this virus:

