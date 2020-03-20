CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Cardi B: Plans To Donate Proceeds From Coronavirus Song

Cardi B is doing good in the hood by donating proceeds from her Coronavirus song.

Via LoveBScott

The fact this damn corona virus song is charting on iTunes ….Hold on ..let me hit the Dj up and Atlantic (the record label) so I can’t get my damn coins,” she wrote on the caption of an Instagram picture showing the song charting.”

After a Twitter user suggested that Cardi B and DJ iMarkkeyz might want to consider donating the royalties to those in need because of the pandemic’s economic impact, the DJ responded by tweeting “That was my goal.”

Cardi B co-signed that idea.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cardi B: Plans To Donate Proceeds From Coronavirus Song  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
5 items
Happy Birthday Teddy Pendergrass: His Sexiest & Stylish…
 2 hours ago
03.26.20
Hilarious #SmoothCriminal Tik Tok Challenge Shows Off The…
 3 hours ago
03.26.20
Megan Thee Stallion Is Not About To Mess…
 6 hours ago
03.26.20
Slim Thug Talks Dealing With Coronavirus After Diagnosis:…
 21 hours ago
03.26.20
Photos
Close