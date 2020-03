One local mother has told WLWT that her son’s alleged murder is out of jail because of the Coronavirus threat.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says they were given the authority, last week, to release low-level, non-violent, offenders in the county jail to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Margaret Williams says that’s how Deangelo Stone was released.

