The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum Induction Ceremony in Cleveland is getting a new date after its original May 2, 2020 date was postponed due to concerns involving the coronavirus disease.

The ceremony will now take place on Nov. 7 later in the year.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The 2020 Induction class includes Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, T-Rex and the Notorious B.I.G. Tickets for the original date will be honored.

As of Mar. 25, there are 704 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 10 deaths.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of joe daniel price and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

2020 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony in Cleveland Gets New Date was originally published on wzakcleveland.com