Slim Thug Checks In Dealing With Coronavirus: “I Feel Good” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

When Slim Thug made the announcement on Tuesday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, everybody woke up a bit. It’s usually not until somebody you feel is close to you is dealing with something that your own alarm goes off. Slim had to break it to people that he did in fact have COVID-19 and even took video of him visiting his personal doctor on Monday.

Good Morning H-Town checked in with the Nawfside Boss and he broke down everything to us about how he was tested and more.

“I got tested on Monday and got my results back on Tuesday,” Slim said. “I think because I had access to my personal doctor and the only way they let me take the test is because I said I had symptoms. You gotta have shortness of breath and your fever gotta be high. If you’re young, they’re just gonna tell you to stay at home and sit this out because they don’t want to waste tests.”

Slim did say he went to the rodeo around the 28th and the barbershop but all of his other travels have been to the grocery store and the house. As far as the rumor goes that celebs are being paid to tell people they have the virus, Slim put that to bed as well.

“On my kids, nobody has paid me to do this. That’s goofy,” he said. “I see a lot of people saying that and it’s dumb. I don’t get it, why would I get paid for this?”

