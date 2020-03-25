CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Whats Allowed in the Ohio Stay At Home Order

Columbus Ohio Downtown

Source: nford / Radio One

The state of Ohio is pulling their hair out as Millennials are doing their best to practice Social Distancing. This is new to put generation, we have no idea what to do with ourselves since the Ohio Stay at Home Order has come out to help slow the spread of COVID 19.

However there are some things we can do, like step out for groceries, take a walk, feed our dog, or even grab the bikes and go for a ride.

There are a ton of questions surrounding the Stay At Home Order. What can you do? What can you not do? Will you be Arrested? Well Click HERE to visit the Ohio Coronavirus website to get the rundown on the Stay At Home Order.

Use the Hashtag #StayHomeOhio to show your support

The Blonds - February 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

All the Times Billy Porter Stepped out and Slayed

18 photos Launch gallery

All the Times Billy Porter Stepped out and Slayed

Continue reading All the Times Billy Porter Stepped out and Slayed

All the Times Billy Porter Stepped out and Slayed

American performer and actor Billy Porter always puts on a show when he's on the stage. But can we talk about all the time he has snatched our wigs slaying from New York Fashion Week to the Oscars?! Check out all the times Billy Porter stepped out and slayed

Whats Allowed in the Ohio Stay At Home Order  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Slim Thug Talks Dealing With Coronavirus After Diagnosis:…
 12 hours ago
03.26.20
Usher ft. Ella Mai “Don’t Waste My Time,”…
 14 hours ago
03.26.20
Return of Juicy: The Coronavirus Brings Jussie Smollett…
 14 hours ago
03.26.20
20 items
Draya Michele Stunts On The ‘Gram Again In…
 17 hours ago
03.26.20
Photos
Close