Does Wearing a Mask Help to Prevent COVID-19

Plenty of people have started t practice better hygiene since they have learned that the disease COVID-19 is going around and very contagious. It is so contagious that countries and states have been placed on a lockdown to stay away from other people to prevent the illness.

I will admit that the scare of this disease has me at an ALL Time High sense to make sure I’m on my bets sanitizing ways.

A question that comes to mind is, are the mask people are wearing, really helpful to prevent the coronavirus?

According to Dr Amy Acton of the Ohio Health, Mask are in fact Helpful.

Well there you have it, it won’t stop a virus from coming in, but if you’re sick it won’t allow the virus to get out. So 50/50 if chance of catching something still, if you asked me.

