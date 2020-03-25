Does Wearing a Mask Help to Prevent COVID-19

Plenty of people have started t practice better hygiene since they have learned that the disease COVID-19 is going around and very contagious. It is so contagious that countries and states have been placed on a lockdown to stay away from other people to prevent the illness.
I will admit that the scare of this disease has me at an ALL Time High sense to make sure I’m on my bets sanitizing ways.
A question that comes to mind is, are the mask people are wearing, really helpful to prevent the coronavirus?
According to Dr Amy Acton of the Ohio Health, Mask are in fact Helpful.
Well there you have it, it won’t stop a virus from coming in, but if you’re sick it won’t allow the virus to get out. So 50/50 if chance of catching something still, if you asked me.
Black Hollywood Hits The Red Carpet at the 2019 Oscars
Black Hollywood Hits The Red Carpet at the 2019 Oscars
1. Black Hollywood at the 91st Annual Academy Awards OscarsSource:Getty 1 of 30
2. Black Hollywood at the 91st Annual Academy Awards OscarsSource:Getty 2 of 30
3. Black Hollywood at the 91st Annual Academy Awards OscarsSource:Getty 3 of 30
4. Black Hollywood at the 91st Annual Academy Awards OscarsSource:Getty 4 of 30
5. Black Hollywood at the 91st Annual Academy Awards OscarsSource:Getty 5 of 30
6. Black Hollywood at the 91st Annual Academy Awards OscarsSource:Getty 6 of 30
7. Black Hollywood at the 91st Annual Academy Awards OscarsSource:Getty 7 of 30
8. Black Hollywood at the 91st Annual Academy Awards OscarsSource:Getty 8 of 30
9. Black Hollywood at the 91st Annual Academy Awards OscarsSource:WENN 9 of 30
10. Black Hollywood at the 91st Annual Academy Awards OscarsSource:Getty 10 of 30
11. Black Hollywood at the 91st Annual Academy Awards OscarsSource:Getty 11 of 30
12. Black Hollywood at the 91st Annual Academy Awards OscarsSource:Getty 12 of 30
13. Black Hollywood at the 91st Annual Academy Awards OscarsSource:Getty 13 of 30
14. Black Hollywood at the 91st Annual Academy Awards OscarsSource:Getty 14 of 30
15. Black Hollywood at the 91st Annual Academy Awards OscarsSource:Getty 15 of 30
16. 91st Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 16 of 30
17. Black Hollywood at the 91st Annual Academy Awards OscarsSource:Getty 17 of 30
18. Black Hollywood at the 91st Annual Academy Awards OscarsSource:Getty 18 of 30
19. Black Hollywood at the 91st Annual Academy Awards OscarsSource:Getty 19 of 30
20. Black Hollywood at the 91st Annual Academy Awards OscarsSource:Getty 20 of 30
21. Black Hollywood at the 91st Annual Academy Awards OscarsSource:Getty 21 of 30
22. Black Hollywood at the 91st Annual Academy Awards OscarsSource:Getty 22 of 30
23. Black Hollywood at the 91st Annual Academy Awards OscarsSource:WENN 23 of 30
24. Black Hollywood at the 91st Annual Academy Awards OscarsSource:WENN 24 of 30
25. Black Hollywood at the 91st Annual Academy Awards OscarsSource:Getty 25 of 30
26. Black Hollywood at the 91st Annual Academy Awards OscarsSource:Getty 26 of 30
27. Black Hollywood at the 91st Annual Academy Awards OscarsSource:Getty 27 of 30
28. Black Hollywood at the 91st Annual Academy Awards OscarsSource:Getty 28 of 30
29. Black Hollywood at the 91st Annual Academy Awards Oscars91st Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 29 of 30
30. Black Hollywood at the 91st Annual Academy Awards OscarsSource:Getty 30 of 30
Does Wearing a Mask Help to Prevent COVID-19 was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com