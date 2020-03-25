For those who don’t live with their significant others, getting a little loving has become tough during this coronavirus pandemic we’re suffering globally. For those who need a hand in, ahem, helping themselves, Pornhub has hilariously changed its name and is offering its premium service for free.

The adult video streaming service for a time is changing its name to Stayhomehub and offers its premium service with a pledge for users to stay home in order to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19.

“Pornhub is encouraging people around the world to stay home to help flatten the Coronavirus curve by self-isolating with FREE Premium,” reads the header for the pledge. Just below, two checkboxes state the pledge asked by the service of its users in order to access premium privileges.

“I agree to self isolate and enjoy Premium Videos for FREE,” reads the first box. The second reads, “I can’t self-isolate, but I promise I will regularly wash my hands and maintain social distance.”

With Pornhub Premium, users can watch as many videos as they like without pop-up ads, and they can also download their video of choice onto their smartphones or computer devices. The service also opens up higher-quality videos and also premium content not available for the general users of the site. There are also full-length films and other perks for fans, including creating your own self-love quarantine mix as you wait out the coronavirus situation.

Just because you’re stuck in the house watching free Pornhub Premium, you should still wash your hands, especially now. As a reminder, the service is free for only 30 days after signup. Don’t forget to rest and take water breaks.

Learn more here.

—

Photo: Getty

Flying Solo: Pornhub Becomes Stayhomehub, Offers Premium Service For Free To Help Flatten Coronavirus Curve was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: D.L. Chandler Posted March 25, 2020

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: