What is Considered Essential & Non-Essential Businesses?

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan issued an order closing all non-essential businesses at 5pm on Monday. Many may be confused about the difference between Essential and Non-Essential businesses so the state sent out the guidelines to help identify the differences.
Chemical sector
- Pharmaceutical manufacturers
- Chemical manufacturers
- Distributors of chemicals and pharmaceuticals
The commercial sector
- Lodging
- Building and property maintenance companies, including plumbers, electricians, HVAC service companies, roofers, environmental services companies, exterminators, arborists, and landscapers
- Janitorial firms
- Companies that sell supplies and materials for maintenance of commercial and residential buildings, including “big box” home improvement supply stores, plumbing distributors, electrical distributors, and HVAC distributors
- Laundromats, dry cleaners, and laundry services
- Commercial and residential construction companies
- Self-storage facilities
- Meanwhile, casinos, racetracks, simulcast betting facilities, enclosed malls, “certain recreational establishments, and “certain recreational establishments and certain retail businesses” are required to close.
The communications sector
- Broadcasting companies and stations
- Cable television companies
- Telephone (cellular and landline) companies
- Internet service providers
The critical manufacturing sector
- Steel, iron, and aluminum products
- Engines, motors, turbines, generators, and power transmission equipment
- Earth-moving, mining, agricultural, and construction equipment
- Parts for water, electric, and telecommunications utility infrastructure
- Land, air, and water vehicles, and related parts
- Medical equipment
- Personal protective equipment
- Cleaning and sanitation equipment ad supplies
The Defense Industrial Base Sector
- Companies that research, develop, manufacture, or integrate weapons, defense, or intelligence systems or assets
- Private contractors that support defense and intelligence agencies
The Emergency Services Sector
- Law enforcement
- Emergency medical services
- Emergency management
- Fire and rescue services
- Private ambulance companies
The Energy Sector
- Companies engaged in electricity production (excluding hydroelectric and nuclear, which are included in other sectors)
- Companies engaged in the production, refining, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale of oil, gas, and propane products, including gas stations and truck stops
- Companies that provide utility maintenance services
The Financial Services Sector
- Banks and credit unions
- Non-bank lenders
- Payroll processing companies
- Payment processing companies
- Armored car companies
- Insurance companies
- Securities and investment companies
- Accounting and bookkeeping firms
The Food and Agriculture Sector
- Grocery stores
- Farmer’s markets
- Convenience stores
- Alcoholic beverage stores and distributors, distilleries, and wineries
- Institutional food service and supply companies
- Farms
- Food manufacturing and processing
- Pet supply stores
- Veterinary hospitals, clinics, and kennels
- Companies that manufacture, maintain and sell agricultural equipment
- Companies that manufacture, or support the manufacturing of paper products.
Please note: Restaurants and bars are subject to specific provisions of the Order, and are required to close (except for carry-out, delivery, and drive-through sales). Please read the Order carefully.
The Government Facilities Sector
- Lawyers and law firms
- Court reporters
- Bail bondsmen
The Healthcare and Public Health Sector
- Hospitals
- Healthcare systems and clinics
- Offices of health care providers, including physicians, dentists, and pharmacists
- Physical, occupation, and speech therapists
- Behavioral health facilities and professionals, including psychologists, mental health counselors, and substance abuse counselors
- Rehabilitation facilities
- Diagnostic facilities, including radiology, imaging, and laboratory facilities
- Health plans, payors, and billing companies
- Funeral homes and crematoriums
- Senior living facilities, including independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing
- Manufacturers and distributors of medical equipment and supplies
- Medical cannabis growers, processors, and dispensaries
- Home health care companies
- Pharmacies
The Information Technology Sector
- Companies that design, develop, distribute, host, sell, and support information technology software and hardware
- Companies that provide network routing, access, and configuration services
The Transportation Systems Sector
- Airlines and operators of commercial aircraft (manned and unmanned)
- Airports, airstrips, heliports, and seaplane bases
- Railroads
- Motor carriers
- Carriers of marine freight, including ocean carriers and inland carriers
- Marine, rail, truck, and intermodal terminals, and operators
- Stevedores, longshoremen, baggage handlers, and others who handle cargo at transportation hubs
- Courier, package delivery, mail service, and mail management companies
- Warehousing and distribution companies
- Pipeline owners, operators and maintenance companies
- Lessors of transportation assets, including railcars and truck trailers
- Companies that supply parts, or provide maintenance and repair services for transportation assets and infrastructure, including aircraft, marine vessels, locomotives, rail cars, trucks, buses, cars, heavy equipment, roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, airstrips, marine terminals, railroads
- Automotive supply stores and repair shops
Supporting Firms.
Supporting Firms. The federal critical infrastructure sectors include firms providing the following to any other business, organization, or facility included in the federal critical infrastructure sectors:
- Staffing and/or payroll services.
- Essential raw materials, products, or services.
