CVS is on a hiring spree to help meet increasing customer demand in wake of the coronavirus epidemic.

The pharmacy chain is planning to add a more employees nationwide as part of what officials call the “most ambitious” hiring it will make yet.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

CVS Health said it is looking to immediately fill 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles all across the country. Roles include the following: store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees and member/customer service professionals.

CVS has also announced that their current employees will receive bonuses ranging from $150 to $500 for risking their lives to work during the COVID-19 spread.

Among those who will receive the rewards will be “pharmacists and certain other health care professionals on the frontlines, store associates, managers and other hourly employees.”

More information on the hiring process and bonuses can be found in the company’s release here.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Area 52 Advertising Inc and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images

NOW HIRING: CVS To Add 50K More Employees!!! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com