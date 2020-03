Attention Atlanta! Hot 107.9 has partnered with 855-J-Sanders to put money back into the economy.

With businesses closing, kids out of school, and people out of work, you need money more than ever…so we’re bringing you the 855-J-Sanders stimulus with $100 a day cash giveaway. Just listen to Hot everyday for your chance to win!

CONTEST RULES

J. Sanders $100 A Day Stimulus Giveaway [CONTEST] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Written By: Hot 107.9 Staff Posted 6 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: