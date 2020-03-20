CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Second Dog has Tested Positive from Coronavirus, After First Dog Dies

Ro Diggas Dogs

Source: n/a / n/a

There is no word in the U.S. if animals are contracting the Coronavirus, but according to the New York Post has stated that a dog has died from COVID-19. A dog in Hong Kong has passed away after contracting the Coronavirus, the owner was infected with COVID-19,

The 2-year-old German Shepherd — owned by an COVID-19-infected 30-year-old woman in the Pok Fu Lam area — was quarantined at a government facility, according to the South China Morning Post.

There was another dog from the same home, a 4-year-old mixed breed, was also placed on lockdown but tested negative.

The sick puppy’s diagnosis came just three days after the first known dog to test positive for the coronavirus — a 17-year-old Pomeranian — died in Hong Kong after returning home from quarantine.

Along with the canines, four cats are also under quarantine. Their health status wasn’t immediately known.

91st Annual Academy Awards - Fan Arrivals

The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 Oscars

11 photos Launch gallery

The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 Oscars

Continue reading The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 Oscars

The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 Oscars

 

Second Dog has Tested Positive from Coronavirus, After First Dog Dies  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Idris Elba’s Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus
 1 day ago
03.23.20
19 items
DJ D-Nice Had The World Rocking With #ClubQuarantine…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
23 items
NBA’s Jamal Murray Trending After Getting Sloppy Toppy…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino’s New ‘3.15.20’ Album…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Photos
Close