Kanye West Plays Saint And Helps Hundreds In Need

T.I. and Young Thug might be quoting scripture, but Kanye is living it.

In the Gospel of Matthew, there are a few red letters that it seems that Kanye is clinging to: “I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat. I was thirsty, and you gave me something to drink. I was a stranger, and you took me into your home.”

While many brothers and sisters of this world are suffering because of the coronavirus pandemic, Kanye is stepping up to do his share by helping the hungry.

On Thursday, March 19, Yeezy dug deeply into his wallet and gave a hefty tithe to the Dream Center in Los Angeles and We Women Empowered in his hometown of Chicago.

According to reports, West gave to the charities to further fund meals for children, families and the elderly affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.