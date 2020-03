The police have had no luck catching the scumbags who shot and killed Tee Grizzley’s aunt, and now they are looking to the public for help.

Tee Grizzley’s aunt and manager Jobina “JB” Whittaker Brown, was gunned down in August 2019 and the cops are still trying to find the perpetrators.

AllHipHop broke the news that the 41-year-old was in a Chrysler 300 with Tee and another friend, when a gunman opened fire and Brown was hit.

She was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries.

Tee Grizzley and the driver were unharmed.

Watch the video here SOURCE