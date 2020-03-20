The coronavirus has rendered us all in the house and distancing ourselves from one other while we try to slow the spread of the COVID-19. Suddenly, the things we love the most and took for granted, like visiting the nail salon, getting our hair washed or makeup shopping have all come to a halt.
If you just looked down at your nails with disgust, sis we feel you. Who knows when we’ll be able to get our nails done again. Unless you’re a whiz at giving acrylic sets, you’re probably panicking and ready to soak off your current set, or keep it as long as possible. Here’s what you can do: try these luxury press-on nail shops.
Did we just say press-on nails? Yes. Long gone are the days of your mom’s press-on nails. They’ve come a mighty long way since then and nail techs have extended their offerings by creating luxury press-on nails that will give you the look of a professional set. (Maybe even better).
Press-on nails are reusable, able to be shaped to fit your nail and dependable (especially during a time like this). Press-on nails also allow you to tend to your nails without the commitment of a full-on set.
Check out 10 luxury press-on nail shops that can deliver claws to your door!
View this post on Instagram
Just relax your mind 💆🏽♀️, And take it easyyyy (literally lol) w/these super easy to apply, “PERFECT” set of Amethyst nails by @shespressed 💜💅🏽… (SOLD OUT the sets I did before they even got a chance to be posted😩)… think I’m going to make a few more of these, add stones and we all just about to be Bobbsey Twins across the country, but without potentially spreading that RONA 😷.. • • 🚨🚨🚨 Rn You Can Currently Direct Your Inquiries and/or Place Your Orders w/Me Via DM 🚨🚨🚨.. Also, I’m having specials for THIS WEEK ONLY! For @shespressed in particular, you’ll receive a complimentary set of solid color nails (color, shape and length of your choice) w/a purchase of my “Premade Jawns” box set… All sets currently come with a free full application kit RN also. • • #amethyst #amethystnails #amethystcrystal #tonikamarienails #columbusnails #nailpolish #pressonnails #nailstagram #nails #nailart #nailartist #nailtechnician #nailtech #coffinnails #blingnails #swarovskinails #nailsdid #nailswow #nailsoftheday #viral #explore #nailvideos #nailsofinstagram #ombrenails #nailcandy #nailporn #beauty #instanails #naildesigns #columbusohionails
View this post on Instagram
Mark your calendars!!! Taking nail order March 27th. (Please keep in mind I will only be taking a very limited amount of orders so that I can fulfill them quicker and take more orders sooner.) . . . . . . . #pressonnails #customnails #nailstagram #nails #nailart #pressons #stilettonails #coffinnails #longnails #nailgoals #blingnails #swarovskinails #nailsdid #nailsoftheday #falsenails #glueonnails #viral #explore #nailcandy #nailsofinstagram #nailporn #beauty #nailswag #instanails #naildesigns #makeup #mattenails #nailpolish #gelnails #acrylicnails
View this post on Instagram
✨Did somebody say Swarovski??✨ • • • • #swarovskinails #swarvoskicrystals #stones #contentcreator #naildisplay #nailsofinstagram #naildesigns #naildesign #nailartist #nailpro #nailgame #nailitdaily #nailvideo #nailvideosdaily #nailsoftheweek #birthdaynails #celebritynails #blingnails #blingqueen #blingbling #crystals #crystalgoals #nailgoals #artistofinstagram #longnails #clearnails #blingedoutnails #pressonnails #pressonnailsforsale #pressons
View this post on Instagram
𝕭𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖐 𝖋𝖑𝖆𝖒𝖊 🖤🔥 Custom set for a customer ready to be sent off! I'm gonna experiment with some more flame colours v soon 🥰 DM or email to order your own custom set, or head to my Big Cartel store (link in bio) to purchase one I have already made 🖤 ‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗ #klawsbykatieeve #nails #flamenails #blackflamenails #pressonnails #stilettonails #nails2inspire #pressonnailslovers #nailsonfleek #nailsofinstagram #gothicnails #grungenails #beautifulnails #clawaddicts #fakenails #luxenails #nailboss #nailspro #nailart #glueonnails #shopsmall #shopsmallbusiness #weddingnails #nudenails #naildesigns #nailsoftheday #luxuriousnails #instanails #stilettonails #almondnails
View this post on Instagram
‼️Guess what‼️ Our new website is now up and running! Check out this new set “Tie-Dyed Kisses”… this is one of my personal favorites designed by @nailedbynykyla_ available for purchase on sassypressonnails.com * * * Go to… sassypressonnails.com to order your set! (Link in the bio) #TheSassyNailsStudio #SassyGlueOnNails #getnailed ##nailboss #nailmagazine #pressonnails #pressons #glueonnails #custommadenails #handmadenails #falsenails #customnails #readymadenails #handpaintednails #partynails #fakenails #naildesigner #fashionnails #instantmani #instantmanicure #stickonnails #shophandmade #handmadewithlove #etsy #partynails #fakenails #holographicnails
Happy nail shopping!
RELATED STORIES:
5 Tips To Make Your Press-On Nails Set Last
NAILED IT! Coronavirus Nails Are Actually A Thing
WE STARTED THE TREND: The Long, Lavish & Decorated Nails Look
10 Luxury Press-On Nail Shops That Can Deliver Claws To Your Door was originally published on hellobeautiful.com