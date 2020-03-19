Hip-Hop Spot: Gucci Mane Looking For The Next Big Artist + Will Smith Explains The Importance Of Social Distancing [VIDEO]

If you are an upcoming artist that now has some more free time on their hands, now is the opportunity to try and get your music to Gucci Mane, because he’s looking to sign a new artist to a $1,000,000 contract. Headkrack tells you how you can do this in today’s Hip-Hop Spot.

Will Smith sat down for the latest episode of Red Talk Table to try and simplify why it’s so important for people to take social distancing seriously, and if it comes from Will Smith, the people will listen, right?!

Watch the video above to catch up with everything you missed from today – stay in, relax, and wake up with The Morning Hustle!

